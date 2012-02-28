Four-Year-Old Girl Sells Her Own Artwork Online -- Here's How

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

After graduating college, Will Tran taught a felon to code. These days as an experienced entrepreneur, he thinks he can make technology accessible to just about anyone.His instincts are right. When he was visiting his family in Texas, he decided to teach his 4-year-old niece Madelyn to set up an online store to sell drawings that she made in school.



Madelyn may have thought it was fun, but she was actually one of the first people to try out Tran’s new startup, Leaf Medium, which launches later this week. Leaf Medium is a platform that makes it easy for the not-so-tech-savvy to make web pages and sell their stuff online.

“We literally started this company with $70,” Tran said, which was enough to pay for web hosting and some business cards.

It only took Madelyn about 15 minutes to set up her store, after she picked some pictures and pulled her drawings from the iPad.

“I put the iPad version in front of her and immediately she got it. I haven’t put any instructions in, but she used it like a drawing board. She clicked all the buttons and through trial and error got this thing down,” Tran said.

So far, the only sales have come from within the family: five drawings sold for $1 each to aunts and other relatives. Tran said his grandma bought the portrait of herself.

“I hope this can be a new generation of kidpreneurs,” Tran added. “Her brothers are currently playing with this as well. It is too hot to sell lemonade outside nowadays.”

