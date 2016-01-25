Coxless Crew is the first team to row 13,592km across the Pacific Ocean from the US to Australia

Photo: Coxless Crew/ Facebook.

A group of four women are set to break a world record after rowing more than 13,592km across the Pacific Ocean to reach Australia.

Coxless Crew is currently made up of four members – Laura Penhaul, the team lead, Emma Mitchell, Natalia Cohen and Meg Dyos, who came in for the last leg from Samoa to Cairns.

The team was briefly joined by Isabel Burnham who could only complete the first leg while Lizanne Van Vuuren took part in the second leg from Hawaii to Samoa.

They began their journey in San Francisco in April 2015 and have since spent more than 235 days at sea passing through Hawaii and Samoa in an attempt to reach Australia’s shores.

Their boat, Doris, is around 9 metres long and 2 metres wide and is made mostly of carbon fibre.

They were scheduled to arrive in Cairns in North Queensland yesterday but were delayed due to bad weather conditions including strong southerly currents and winds. Towards the end of their 3rd leg, the team wrote:

The last 8500nm don’t matter anymore, it is all about these last 20. It’s fair to say that with physical exhaustion, sleep deprivation and a lack of savoury food we are being tested to our limits. However this is where we draw on our SPIRIT, row hard, row strong, row together.

UPDATE: They arrived today at the Cairns Marlin Marina between 10-10:30am (AEST).

According to their website, they are hoping to set three new world records:

First all-female team to row the Pacific Ocean

First ever fours boat to row the Pacific Ocean

Fastest ever Pacific Ocean row

Here’s a look as friends and family greeted the crew on arrival.

What a welcome! Amazing scenes as Coxless Crew complete epic 9 month journey across the Pacific @7NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/U6bFDLD3Ud — James Van Leeuwen (@jamesvanleeuwe1) January 25, 2016

