Four Westpac Employees Were Hostages At Sydney's Lindt Cafe Siege

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Four Westpac Bank employees were held hostage as part of the siege in Sydney’s Martin Place.

The bank said all four are confirmed as safe, with one undergoing medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

CEO Gail Kelly said “It’s a sad day for all of Australia as we learn of the tragic loss of life following the events in Martin Place, Sydney earlier this morning. My heart goes out to anyone touched by this tragedy.”

Two of the four work for one of Westpac’s technology contractors.

“Our primary concern is the wellbeing of our people who were involved in this traumatic incident, along with their families,” Kelly said.

“To that end, we are offering them all the support we can. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families in this difficult time.”

MORE COVERAGE

PHOTOS: A dramatic end to the Sydney cafe siege

VIDEO: The moment police stormed the cafe in the Sydney siege

CRITICAL INVESTIGATION: Police launch probe after confirming three killed in Sydney siege

HOSTAGE TAKER: Man Monis was a ‘spiritual healer’ with a long rap sheet

HOW IT HAPPENED: Police entered when they heard gunshots inside the cafe

REACTION: The front pages of newspapers around the world this morning

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Sydney is open for business following the tragic event

SYDNEY TRANSPORT: What you need to know to head to the CBD today

PRIME MINISTER: There Are ‘Lessons To Be Learned’ From The Sydney Siege

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.