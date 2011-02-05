Four Websites That Will Prevent You From Mispronouncing Someone's Name

Pronouncing names correctly isn’t the easiest thing to do when you are in a different country. Heck, even in your own land you might come across names that are uncommon and unheard of, and which you have a hard time pronouncing the right way.



To save you from the embarrassing situation of not being able to pronounce someone’s name correctly, we have compiled a list of 4 websites. These sites could come in handy, especially when you travel abroad. Check them out.

Hearnames.com

Hearnames, as the name suggests, lets you hear the correct pronunciation of difficult names. Just type the name in the search box given at the home page and press enter. It will show all the results under different categories.

If you don’t find the name you are searching for then you could request to add that name by filling a simple form. Its database contains pronunciation of all the popular names in different countries.

Photo: Guiding Tech

Pronounce Names

PronounceNames is similar to Hearnames. It has a huge collection of names and their pronunciation. You can check pronunciation of any name and also submit pronunciation of a name for others by uploading wav/mp3 files.

You may request pronunciation of a name that’s not available in their database.

Photo: Guiding Tech

Ingolo

Ingolo not only helps you pronounce names of people but also names of places and various other things. You can find thousands of name pronunciations with phonetic and audio, both in English language.

Results also show origin of the name. This website is useful for both English and non English speakers because it displays phonetic pronunciations using respelled transcription having no special characters, signs or symbols.

Photo: Guiding Tech

The Name Engine

TheNameEngine is a website dedicated to correct name pronunciation of famous personalities such as athletes, entertainers, politicians, newsmakers etc.

This site is specially created for radio and television professionals to help them in preparation of segment, interview, or play-by-play broadcast. There are various categories present on the home page. You can click on them to see who is listed on the website. You can also search for your favourite personality in the given search box.

Photo: Guiding Tech

So, did you know “Jose” is pronounced as “Ho-zay” (it’s a spanish name) ? No? Bookmark the above sites then.

The above article on how to pronounce names correctly was originally published at Guiding Tech.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.