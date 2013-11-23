Four Ways To Wear One Suit

This post originally appeared on Details.com.

Paired with a shirt and tie, the grey flannel two-piece is at once classic and thoroughly modern. But don’t stop there. Worn separately, the pants and jacket offer some equally sharp looks.

1. Classic

If you never want to think about what to wear to the office again, invest in a single-button flannel suit like this one.

When expertly tailored (note the hem length on the pants and that the cuff of the shirt is showing), it’s a workhorse in your wardrobe.

Suit ($1,195) by Calvin Klein Collection. Shirt ($325) by Ralph Lauren Black Label. Tie ($150) by Alexander Olch. Pocket square ($130) by Dunhill. Shoes ($570) by Church’s. Socks ($7) by Gold Toe.

2. Casual

When you need to put yourself together and don’t want to go the suit route, try pairing the jacket with navy slacks and swapping the button down for a fitted cashmere sweater that won’t add bulk.

Blazer ($1,075) by Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers. Sweater ($560) by Dries Van Noten. Pants ($570) by Salvatore Ferragamo. Shoes ($775) by Church’s. Socks ($7) by Gold Toe.

3. Sneaker combo

Elevating the sneaker-suit combo, this burgundy duffle is more modern than its Paddington Bear predecessors and solves the problem of what to throw over a jacket when temperature nose-dives.

Coat ($1,330) by Marni. Blazer ($425) and pants ($225) by J. Crew. Sweatshirt ($129) by Reigning Champ. Sneakers ($495) by Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane.

4. Mixed fabrics

By mixing fabrics and textures — like this denim button-down and suede jacket — you can give your chinos a rest and wear suit pants on the weekend instead.

Jacket ($3,715) by Dunhill. Shirt ($65) by Banana Republic. Pants ($1,090) by Jil Sander. Belt ($460) and shoes ($880) by Bottega Veneta. Socks ($7) by Gold Toe.

