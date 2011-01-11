Four Ways To Stretch Your Marketing Dollars

This post is brought to you by Verizon 4G LTE. Click here to learn more about the fastest, most advanced 4G network in America.

It’s no secret that marketing is an important part of any business operation. What is difficult is finding cost-effective ways to get your name out there, without going over your allotted budget.



Creating an effective strategy for spending your marketing dollars will help you find a variety of ways to reach current and potential clients and keep your finances on track.

1. Use your knowledge

Instead of just spending money to sell your products, you can also gain exposure by offering your knowledge for free.

Building recognition for yourself as an expert makes it easier to sell your brand or services. Become an expert by writing articles about your expertise and industry. Create a newsletter or blog for your company in addition to writing for other popular blogs. Get published in national publications and local papers. Having a dedicated audience is a great way to promote your own business for little or no money.

2. Share resources

Avoid spending a lot of money to purchase a mailing list by swapping lists with sites that attract a similar audience. Be sure to respect the privacy of the subscribers whose e-mail addresses are on the lists you share, however or you may get blocked as a spammer.

To prevent this from happening, ask the site whose list you’re borrowing to handle the mailing itself and to include a link to your site that their subscribers can click to sign up for your newsletter.

3. Get free advertising

Getting groups of people to discuss your product on social networks like Twitter and Facebook is worth a thousand ads.

Attract followers by running contests and offering special deals on Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare. Mix up special offers with original content and network with relevant industry or local blogs that may mention your company in a post.

4. Recycle current campaigns

If you already have a campaign that’s accurate and effective, don’t scrap it just because you think you need a new one. Keep running your ads for as long as your customers respond to them.

Also, avoid purchasing new professional photographs or sales literature for as long as possible. Reuse your marketing resources. If you have professional photos made of your products, use them in multiple print ads. If you hired a freelancer to write up sales literature, use it on your website and paid ads as well.

