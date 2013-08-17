Four Ways To Make Your Home More Luxurious

Ever walk through a design center, flip through a home remodeling magazine or scroll through a home improvement website and think “Why can’t that be my house?” Not everyone is as gifted as “Cousins on Call” or “Million Dollar Decorator,” but knowing what to focus on can go a long way!

Here are four places to start.

Inlays, trays and moulding

www.alderandtweed.com/ Deer Valley, Utah

Design by Alder & Tweed

They don’t call it “crown” moulding for nothing. Make your walls look like royalty. Simple moulding can add character to any space and highlight specific features in a room. A tray ceiling can make any standard room stand out, and adding inlays on doors can make any entrance grand.

Paint it up



Design by Christopher Derrick

A simple paint job can go a long way, but a bad paint job can end up causing a huge headache. You may toy with the idea of becoming the next Picasso and feeling “one” with your paintbrush, but that doesn’t mean that your paintbrush feels the same way about you. Don’t give your walls the short end of the deal. Spend the additional money and hire a professional for the best look possible.

Custom and convenience



Design by CBI Design Professionals

From custom closets to custom kitchens, anything and everything that’s made-to-order will immediately put the home in “glam” status — not to mention add convenience, organisation and extra space.

Time to shine



Design by D for Design

A little sparkle can go a long way. Silky drapes, cashmere throws and metallic pillows can add both a whimsical and romantic vibe that will transform any dull home into a luxurious space. In addition, new, shiny fixtures can add a sense of “wealth” to any average old item.

Samantha (Sam) DeBianchi is a Realtor and founder of DeBianchi Real Estate. Her expert real estate advice and straightforward approach can be seen and heard on FOX Business. Always keeping it REAL, you can follow Sam online on Twitter and Facebook.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

