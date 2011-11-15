EARLY STATE UP FOR GRABS: Four Way Tie For GOP In Iowa

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

The race for victory in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses on January 3 is up for grabs, according to a new Bloomberg poll — with the race currently in a four way tie.Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, Rep. Ron Paul, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and, Herman Cain all poll within three points — within the 4.4 point margin of error.



Fully 60 per cent of likely caucus-goers said they could still change their mind — a cause of the recent swings in the polls.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Rep. Michele Bachmann poll at seven per cent and five per cent, respectively — a remarkable fall for two candidates who led polls in the state earlier this cycle.

Because Iowa is a caucus state, polls don’t necessarily predict the outcome of the nominating race — but they point to the level of enthusiasm for a candidate that is crucial in the public voting process.

The poll provides no evidence of a surge by former Sen. Rick Santorum, who despite visiting all 99 of the state’s counties, polls at just 3 per cent.

A close election would help Romney — who doesn’t need to win Iowa with his strong base of support in New Hampshire — because it keeps any of the other candidates from leaving the early state with an overwhelming victory.

A narrow loss in Iowa, coupled with an overwhelming win in New Hampshire would leave Romney poised to lock up the GOP nomination in South Carolina and Florida.

