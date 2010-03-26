Four VC Firms Battle For Foursquare, Valuation Goes Stratospheric

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid
What do
,
,
and
have in common? Besides being tier one venture capitalists, at least one thing: They are all fighting furiously to be the lead investor in
next venture round.All that competition is driving the valuation massively upwards, too. A couple of weeks ago we’d heard that the deal would likely be closed at around a $50 million valuation. Today we’ve confirmed that the final price will likely be $60 million – $70 million. They’re raising around $10 million, which means when it’s all over Foursquare will be worth up to $80 million on paper.
