The thrust of Gov. Chris Christie’s (R-N.J.) Bridgegate press conference this morning has been: I didn’t know, my staff lied to me, I’m so embarrassed, I’m sorry.

Let’s say he’s telling the truth. That’s almost worse than if he’s lying.

Here are the four big uncomfortable questions that arise from the story Chris Christie is telling today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.