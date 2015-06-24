The four things every modern gentleman needs for a 4th of July weekend

At this point, your 4th of July weekend beer list has probably been expertly curated.

You’ve also probably done the headcount for ratio of hamburgers to human beings, and you may or may not have purchased some kind of firework.

However, you, gentleman, have probably not even considered your accessories.

You see, it’s the accessories that separate the well-organised man, from the sloppy little boy.

Jessica Cadmus is the founder of The Wardrobe Whisperer, a company that dedicates itself to styling high-level Wall Streeters, executives and more. She told us that the well-organised gentleman needs four accessories for the 4th.

Four and no more.

A weekend bag

A sophisticated man needs a sophisticated bag. No, you may not use your gym bag, or your sweet LAX bag from college. People will see you.

“Part of cultivating a sophisticated aesthetic is upgrading such pieces- especially for travel. Keep the gym bag for the gym and buy a separate bag that hasn’t at some point held sweaty work out clothes and sneakers, and use that for weekends on the go,” says Cadmus.

This ones below are from Jack Spade:

Jack Spade The Weekend Duffel

An adult swimsuit

Gently pick up your hibiscus patterned board shorts, walk over to the nearest trash can, and deposit them inside.

According to Cadmus a killer swimsuit is one which “is trim but not tight-fitting and just as appropriate for beach as for pool party.”

Try a print, “it’s universally flattering,” she says.

The ones below are from TILE II:

TILE II

Yes.

The sneaker slider

This is your free pass to wear a sneaker. TAKE IT.

“The sneaker slide because these look just as great with shorts as they do with pants. Plus, they are easy-on, easy-off but a major upgrade to a flip flop,” says Cadmus.

Shoeliner socks

It goes without saying that your feet should not smell, so wear socks.

Wear these socks, specifically, because we don’t want to see your socks either.

