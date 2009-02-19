Verizon's Porn Ban And 3 Other Terms Of Service To Actually Freak Out About

People are very upset about Facebook’s terms of service.



It’s funny to us because if people are going to start digging into terms of service on the Internet and get upset with their inanities, Facebook keeping on its servers messages users sent to their friends before they quit the site should be the last concern of these sudden watchdogs.

Weird terms of service abound on the Internet. They are often very silly and best ignored.

For example, did you know that:

Google can delete and change email to and from you anytime it wants to. In its Gmail terms of service Google says it “reserves the right (but shall have no obligation) to pre-screen, review, flag, filter, modify, refuse or remove any or all Content from any Service.” Google makes you agree to this so they can block your spam.

You can’t watch porn over Verizon FIOS. “The following are examples of conduct which may lead to termination of your Service…use the servicen in a manner that is obscene, sexually explicit, cruel or racist in nature or which espouses, promotes or incites bigotry, hatred or racism.”

You’re not allowed to say bad words on AIM. “You may not post on e-mail, calendars, instant messaging products any material that is unlawful, threatening, abusive, defamatory, invasive of privacy or publicity rights, vulgar, obscene, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable.”

YouTube will keep your uploaded videos forever. “You understand and agree, however, that YouTube may retain, but not display, distribute, or perform, server copies of User Submissions that have been removed or deleted.”

The other thing? Lawyers tell us end user licence agreements and terms of service hardly ever hold up in court. So hey, watchdogs, relax.

If you really have to, just quit Facebook. But be warned: we’re not spending $.42 to mail you pictures from last night’s party.

Photo: Unhindered by Talent

