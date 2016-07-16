Four teens playing 'Pokémon GO' got lost in caves and had to be rescued

The massively popular “Pokémon GO” is out now in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and — as of this week — the United Kingdom.

But with new territories come new bizarre occurrences, this time involving a quartet of teens who got lost in caves in England. The four teens were reportedly looking for Pokémon in a cave network beneath Box, a small village in Wiltshire, England, when they got lost. Since they were in a cave network, they had trouble finding a signal to call for emergency help.

Here’s a look at what it took to get them out:

TURNOUT: 3 Pumps, 2 Rope Rescue units respond to Box to assist 4 people lost in the mines. pic.twitter.com/AONbbZvYI7

— Trowbridge Fire Stn (@Trow_Fire_Stn) July 14, 2016

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews rescued the group of teens on Thursday afternoon.

“We are advising people not to go into the caves unless you know what you are doing, you’ve got a map and you’ve got an experienced guide with you,” the Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Rescue said in a statement after the event, according to The Guardian.

This is just the latest in a series of stories emerging from “Pokémon GO.”

Two groups of players found dead bodies, a few people have been stabbed, four guys used the game to rob people, and one major car crash has occurred.

As a result, police departments all over the world are issuing similar warnings. In short: be safe, be aware of your surroundings, and don’t go places you normally would think of as unsafe. In this case, that last bit is especially pertinent. Just because a cave system seems like a neat place to find Pokémon, you probably should stick to your local park.

