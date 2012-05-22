4 Stocks That Are Going Crazy Today

Markets are up, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up over 1% on the day. The capital goods sector is the big winner today along with basic materials and energy. Consumer non-cyclical is the only negative sector according to Google Finance.



Here are some major movers today.



Winners:

Cooper Industries (CBE): Up 26.8% — With the announcement of Cooper selling to Eaton for $11.46 billion, Cooper’s stock has predictably skyrocketed.

Nabors Industries (NBR): Up 6.20% — Energy stocks are winning big today, with Nabors Industries pulling the pack forward with an over 6% gain on the day.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Up 5.0% — The chip developer has launched a new processing unit platform directed at mid to high end graphics intensive applications.

Loser:

Lowe’s (LOW) Down 10.4% — Same store sales came in lower than Wall Street expectations, so despite a 14% earnings increase due to warm weather, Lowe’s stock is getting creamed.

Here Are The Best 14 Stocks In America According To JPMorgan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.