Four Steps To Turn Your Business Ideas Into Reality

While taking action can be the key to getting unstuck, talking action is often necessary to produce growth. 'You need an environment where people are obsessed with taking action steps,' Belsky says.

This behaviour manifests in various ways. Belsky says he's seen action-obsessed managers run meetings in which no one's allowed to sit. The thinking: Weak-kneed participants are more likely to keep discussion short and focused. Others force meeting participants to speak aloud the action steps assigned to them. The theory? If you speak what you intend to do aloud, you're more likely to do it.

Atlanta-based brand development agency Matchstic uses this second tactic to improve how its teams and project managers work together.

It wasn't always this way. In the past, project managers would take client requirements and pass them along to team participants and wait for results. When team members failed to get things done, the project manager would bear the consequences.

recognising this problem, Matchstic chief strategist and co-founder Craig Johnson says management bought Belsky's book for everyone on the team. They read it together in the spring, and as an agency, began to change their approach to getting things done. Now, no meeting ends without every participant reviewing his or her action steps. Revenue is up 30 per cent since, Johnson says.

'Adopting action-oriented vocabulary in our office has made a huge difference in how things get done,' Johnson says. 'If something doesn't get done, it's clear who's dropped the ball, which means people drop the ball much less often.'