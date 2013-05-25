The Four Most Incredible Tricks From The 2013 X Games

As X Games Barcelona wrapped up the fourth stop in the travelling 2013 X Games schedule, its time to look back at the best moments throughout this year’s events.



Mitchie Brusco Throws Massive 1080

The youngest competitor in Skateboard Big Air Barcelona, the 15-year-old become the first rider ever to land a 1080 on the MegaRamp. The youngster earned silver in the event.

Nyjah Huston Wins Barcelona Street League Skateboarding Final

The defending champ from Foz do Iguacu, Brazil had never landed a hard flip until throwing the trick to secure gold. “I was so nervous. I’ve never felt that much pressure,” Huston said.

Elena Hight Throws First-Ever Double Backside Alley-Oop Rodeo

No woman or man had ever thrown the trick before. She took home Winter X Games 2013 Aspen silver for the run.

Henrik Harlout Lands Nose Butter Triple Cork 1620

Easily the best trick name ever, the announcers and judges also hailed the move as the greatest skiing trick ever. Harlout earned a perfect 50 on the run and took home Winter X Games 2013 Aspen gold.

The 2013 X Games will also be remembered for the death of snowmobiler Tanner Moore in Winter X Aspen. Since Moore’s death ESPN, which carries the X Games, has decided to discontinue all Moto X Best Trick and Snowmobile Best Trick events.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.