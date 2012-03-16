Four Shocking Misconceptions About White-Collared Crime

Photo: abardwell via Flickr

The most recent issue of Psychology Today has a short column on four major myths that are widely when it comes to white-collared crime—usually described as an illegal act committed for financial gain.

White-collared crimes are nonviolent—since white-collared crime is usually characterised as non-violent, many are prone to this myth. But criminals in general have a sense of entitlement and need for control. White-collar criminals are highly paid—you may be thinking of famous Ponzi schemers like Bernie Madoff or Allen Sanford here, but white-collared criminals also depend on poorly paid underlings. White-collar criminals are otherwise upstanding citizens—about 40% of white-collared criminals have a record. So, no. It’s all about cash—Yes, there are poorly paid white-collar criminals, but the mastermind of the crime could be very rich. Researchers say “peer pressure, company culture, and pure hubris” cause people to commit white-collared crimes.

