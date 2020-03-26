The Four Seasons on Billionaires' Row, the most expensive street in NYC, is set to house doctors and nurses for free during the coronavirus pandemic

Courtesy of The Four Seasons The Four Seasons.

The Four Seasons hotel on New York’s swanky Billionaires’ Row will house medical workers for free during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor’s office said it would be the first of several hotels to house healthcare workers.

The hotel is on New York’s most expensive street, which is dominated by luxury skyscrapers and empty penthouses owned by billionaires.

The Four Seasons hotel on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row will be used to house nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel free of charge, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. Cuomo’s press release said the hotel would be the first of several in New York to house healthcare workers at no cost.

“The 350 room hotel will provide medical personnel currently working to respond to the coronavirus outbreak lodging free of charge,” the governor’s office said in the press release. In Chicago, empty hotel rooms are used to house coronavirus patients and those awaiting test results.

The hotel is on the swanky Billionaires’ Row. Business Insider’s Katie Warren previously reported that the area includes a set of eight ultraluxury skyscrapers along the southern end of Central Park, as well as Central Park South, which was the most expensive street in the city in 2019. Condos there start at about $US3 million and can fetch upward of $US60 million. The strip boasts record sales to billionaires, including the $US238 million penthouse Ken Griffin purchased in 2019 – but many penthouse units sit empty as billionaires add them to their portfolios. As of 2019, it was the most expensive street in New York City.

New York City has 30,811 positive coronavirus cases and 285 deaths, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. Doctors in New York City treating coronavirus patients have already been forced to reuse masks because of low supplies, and the governor issued warnings about running out of hospital beds and ventilators. New York City projected it would need 110,000 to 140,000 beds during the outbreak’s peak – it has 53,000.

The New York Post reported that Ty Warner, the chairman of the company that owns the Four Seasons, offered up the hotel after listening to Cuomo during his press conferences. The hotel won’t take reservations until April 15.

“Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days,” Warner said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate. I heard Governor Cuomo’s call to action during one of his press conferences, and there was no other option for us but do whatever we could to help.”

The Four Seasons and the governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

