travellers Are Obsessed With This Hawaiian Resort

Photo: Four Seasons Hotels
The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu is the best hotel in the world — at least that’s what TripAdvisor users say.The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked the best hotel in the world by TripAdvisor’s travellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.
The five-star resort in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, has incredible amenities like seven gorgeous pools, a luxury spa, and an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. But perhaps the best thing about the hotel is its incredible location on the Big Island’s exclusive Kona-Kohala coast.
“The site of the hotel is beyond lovely—nestled on the shore among the blackened lava flows and banyan trees,” one TripAdvisor user wrote. “I can’t speak to the area around the resort, because it’s so beautiful that honestly, you don’t feel the desire to venture out.“
Room rates start at $700 per night for a double.
The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu is located on the Big Island's exclusive Kona-Kohala coast.
The hotel's 243 rooms and suites are housed in two-story bungalows that are meant to maximise ocean views.
The large suites have a residential feel, with a comfortable living space and an outdoor patio or balcony to take in the great ocean views.
The hotel is designed to evoke Hawaii's golden age. It has open-air living spaces and Island-inspired decor and art.
Each pool has a different feel. Some are freshwater, while others are saltwater. Some are very private and secluded while others are public and kid-friendly. Most overlook the ocean and beach.
There's also a luxury spa here that uses local products, like Hawaiian sea salt and crushed macadamia nuts, in treatments.
The on-site Ka'upulehu Cultural centre offers things like hula, ukulele, weaving, and lei-making classes.
