travellers Are Obsessed With This Hawaiian Resort

Photo: Four Seasons Hotels

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu is the best hotel in the world — at least that’s what TripAdvisor users say.The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked the best hotel in the world by TripAdvisor’s travellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.



The five-star resort in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, has incredible amenities like seven gorgeous pools, a luxury spa, and an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. But perhaps the best thing about the hotel is its incredible location on the Big Island’s exclusive Kona-Kohala coast.

“The site of the hotel is beyond lovely—nestled on the shore among the blackened lava flows and banyan trees,” one TripAdvisor user wrote. “I can’t speak to the area around the resort, because it’s so beautiful that honestly, you don’t feel the desire to venture out.“

Room rates start at $700 per night for a double.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.