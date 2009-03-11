Four Rules For Stars Who Want To Survive The New Hollywood

Vanity Fair roped Variety editor Peter Bart into writing a “state of the industry” feature for its March 2009 Hollywood issue. The whole thing’s worth reading, but we liked Peter’s survival guide for top stars best.



“A star must be willing to navigate the treacherous waters of both art and commerce in order to sustain a vital career.” Bart’s ideal: Robert Downey Jr., who balancesThe Soloist with Iron Man sequels.

“Stars who regard themselves as “serious actors” must search for roles that reveal empathy as well as histrionics.” Bart’s ideal: Sean Penn’s who took “a step toward career suicide,” playing Huey Long, but saved himself portraying Harvey Milk.

“Identification as a “hunk” can prove to be a career ender.” Bart’s ideal: He doesn’t say, but warns Zac Efron might have a hard time after High School Musical.

“Stars must mobilize more than simple disdain in dealing with the press.” Bart’s ideal: Clint Eastwood the stateman and George Clooney the entertainer.

Read the whole thing at Vanity Fair>

