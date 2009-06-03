Four Reasons People Over 55 Are Quitting Facebook

Earlier, we published a chart showing the number of active users over 55 shrank by 650,000 in April and May.
So why, exactly, are boomers quitting Facebook? Inside Facebook’s Justin Smith has four ideas:
- Facebook currently provides less value to people over 55 because most of their friends are still using other communication tools, like email.
- The real-time Facebook stream is too new and overwhelming for people less familiar with social networks to understand.
- Seasonality of family communication.
- It was just a one time thing.
