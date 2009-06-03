Four Reasons People Over 55 Are Quitting Facebook

Earlier, we published a chart showing the number of active users over 55 shrank by 650,000 in April and May.



Click to expand the chart.

So why, exactly, are boomers quitting Facebook? Inside Facebook’s Justin Smith has four ideas:

Facebook currently provides less value to people over 55 because most of their friends are still using other communication tools, like email.

The real-time Facebook stream is too new and overwhelming for people less familiar with social networks to understand.

Seasonality of family communication.

It was just a one time thing.

