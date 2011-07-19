Four Quick Facts About The Global Distressed Private Equity Market

1. On the road: currently, 64 distressed private equity vehicles are raising funds around the world. They are shooting for $45.8 bn in aggregate capital commitments.

2. The big one: OCM European Principal Opportunities Fund III is the largest of these funds and is looking to raise $3 bn.

3. North America dominates: 35 of the distressed private equity vehicles on the road hail from North America, and they are trying to raise an aggregate $34.7 bn in fresh capital. Fifteen are in Europe (looking for $8 bn), 14 in Asia and the rest of the world ($3.1 bn).

4. Final close: 13 distressed private equity funds have reached a final close this year, pulling in $10 bn in capital commitments combined, with the largest attracting $2.6 bn.

Source: Preqin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.