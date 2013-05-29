How To Remove A Four-Pound Hairball From A 400-Pound Tiger

Ty the tiger before surgery at BluePearl Veterinary Partners specialty and emergency hospital in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday.

Ty the tiger had a tummy problem. His caregivers couldn’t figure out why he wasn’t eating.



Ty is 17 years old and lives in Florida at Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Seminole, Fla. — a non-profit that cares for animals that have been seized by law enforcement.

When he stopped eating, he was taken to veterinarian Brian Luria, who took a look down his throat with a camera and took X-rays and ultrasounds of the big cat’s belly.

The tests showed a huge hairball, and Luria knew he had to call in the big guns — veterinary surgeon Mike Reems of BluePearl Veterinary Partners. He worked with Dr. Don Woodman of Animal Hospital of Northwood.

