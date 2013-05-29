How To Remove A Four-Pound Hairball From A 400-Pound Tiger

Ty the tiger had a tummy problem. His caregivers couldn’t figure out why he wasn’t eating.
Ty is 17 years old and lives in Florida at Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Seminole, Fla. — a non-profit that cares for animals that have been seized by law enforcement.
When he stopped eating, he was taken to veterinarian Brian Luria, who took a look down his throat with a camera and took X-rays and ultrasounds of the big cat’s belly.
The tests showed a huge hairball, and Luria knew he had to call in the big guns — veterinary surgeon Mike Reems of BluePearl Veterinary Partners. He worked with Dr. Don Woodman of Animal Hospital of Northwood.
Before the surgery, Ty was having trouble eating. The hairball blocking his stomach was so large the veterinarians said he needed surgery.
