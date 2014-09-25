Four People Charged After A Bloke Spotted His Mate's $2 Million Boat Being Taken For A Joyride

Four charged with theft after allegedly taking this boat worth almost $2 million on a joyride. Image: Supplied.

Four people have been charged after allegedly taking this $1.8 million dollar boat out for a spin on the Georges River in Sydney’s south on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a man was driving over Tom Uglys Bridge when he spotted his mate’s 52-foot motor boat cruising up the river, just before 1pm yesterday.

He called the boat’s owner, who was overseas, and confirmed it wasn’t them taking the boat out. He then got in touch with the manager at the St George Motor Boat Club who chased the boat down, which was heading west towards the Captain Cook Bridge, in a small runabout.

Botany Bay Water Police managed to catch up to the motor cruiser, which they reported was being driven erratically and at speed.

Police boarded the boat where they allegedly found two men, a woman and a teenage girl inside, but noone in control at the helm.

The boat was returned to the wharf with minor graffiti damage. Two men, aged 20 and 24, a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and have been charged over the incident

Both men were refused bail to appear in Kogarah Local Court today.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at the court on October 14, while the girl was charged and will appear in a children’s court on the same day.

