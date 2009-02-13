Four Old Guys On PBS Solve Newspapers' Future (CLIP)

Time cover story writer Walter Isaacson, the Daily News’ Mort Zuckerman and the WSJ’s Robert Thomson went on Charlie Rose’s interview show last night and discussed the future of newspapers.



Impressively, the trio last a whole nine mintues before they start blaming all their problems on Google (GOOG).

At 9:18, Robert says, “Google devalues everything it touches.” Then Walter jumps in and says, yeah! Google ads are watering down inventory everywhere and its terrible!

Then Mort shares a thought he had while speaking a panel the week before.

Riveting stuff — and if you want to know what the future of newspapers will be, you better watch:



