Discover These $2000 Tax Credits You Didn't Know You Were Owed

The U.S. Government’s Accountability Office has said that the reason students are leaving behind $800 million a year in tax breaks is everything the IRS has written about it is too complicated.To give them a hand, we sifted through their rules and have simplified four of the most common credits and deductions available to students:



American Opportunity Credit (AOC)

Do You Qualify? To qualify for this credit, you must pay eligible educational expenses (more details below) for yourself, your spouse or a dependent that you claim.

What Causes You To Lose Eligibility?

You are married and filing taxes separately,

You are listed as a dependent for someone else,

You or your spouse were a non-resident alien this year (had not passed your green card test),

You have a modified adjusted gross income of more than $90,000 (or $180,000 if filing jointly)

You claim the Life Time Learning Credit or the Tuition and Fees deduction

How Much Can You Claim? Up to $2,500 per student.

What Expenses Qualify? Tuition and any fees paid to the institution that are required for enrollment are eligible expenses. Also, any books, supplies and equipment needed are eligible expenses, regardless of whether you buy them from the college or someone else.

Limitations? You can only claim this for four years per student.

Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC)

Do You Qualify? If you pay eligible educational expenses for yourself, your spouse or a dependent that you claim you are eligible.

What Causes You To Lose Eligibility? You can’t claim this credit if:

You are married and filing separately,

You are listed as a dependent for someone else,

You or your spouse were a non-resident alien this year (had not passed your green card test),

You have a modified adjusted gross income of more than $61,000 (or $122,000 if filing jointly)

You claim the AOC or the Tuition and Fees deduction.

How Much Can You Claim? Up to $2000 per return.

What Expenses Qualify? Costs for tuition, fees, activities, course related books, supplies, and equipment only qualify if they must be paid to the college or university to be able to enroll or attend. This means that if your school doesn’t require you to buy your books and materials through them then that expense doesn’t qualify.

Deductions For Tuition And Fees

Do You Qualify? You can qualify if you pay the eligible expenses your yourself, your spouse or a dependent that you claim.

What Causes You To Lose Eligibility? You can’t claim this deduction if:

You are married and filing separately,

You are someone else’s dependent and they can claim an exemption for you, regardless of whether or not they actually claim it,

Your modified adjusted gross income is more than $80,000 (or $160,000 if filing jointly),

You or your spouse was a non-resident alien this year (had not passed your green card test),

You or someone else claim either of the above credits for the student you want to claim.

How Much Can You Claim: You can reduce your taxable income by $4,000.

What Expenses Qualify? Similar to the lifetime learning credit, expenses must be paid directly to the college as a requirement for enrollment or attendance. The eligible expenses are tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment.

Student Loan Interest Deduction

Do You Qualify? In general, you can claim this deduction if you are legally obligated to pay interest on a student loan of yours, your spouse, or your dependent.

What Causes You To Lose Eligibility? If one of the following is true then you can’t claim this deduction:

You are married and filing separately,

No one else is claiming an exemption for you on their own returns,

Your modified adjusted gross income is more than $80,000 (or $160,000 if filing jointly).

How Much Can You Claim? You can reduce your taxable income by a maximum of $2,500.

