Four Great American Destinations For Beer Lovers

In these scenic brewery cities, you can have your beer and drink it, too.Adam Costa, co-author of “Business in a Backpack,” a guide to making money while travelling the world, lists four of America’s most beer-friendly cities.
Sightseeing, brewery tours and amazing pub dinners will help you get the most out of your vacation (and, not to mention, some free beer samples).
Oregon boasts more micro-breweries than any other state. It's also home to Matt Groening, creator of 'The Simpsons' (where most characters are named after famous Portland streets).
Breweries In/Around Portland:
Rogue: Home of wildly eccentric beers. Rogue creates 'sipping' beers, ranging from Chipotle spiced lagers to sweet Hazelnut brown ales. While the brewery is in Newport, there is a Rogue pub located in Portland.
Lompoc: A brewery that deserves more credit than it gets, Lompoc is known for its delicious pale ales (especially the bitter C-Note Imperial IPA). Try a sampler or enjoy a Mason jar filled with 32 ounces of your favourite beer.
Deschutes Brewery: Located in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes also has a pub in Portland. In a state known for producing world-class pale ales, Deschutes continues to produce some of Oregonís finest. Try their Mirror Pond Ale and Northwest Pale Ale for two very different--though equally delicious--variations on this class style.
Mcmenamins Kennedy School: While they do brew their own beer, this former children's school has several appeals. Sip bourbon in the'detention hall,' catch a movie in the gym, see live music out by the playground, and of course, sample their brews in the cafeteria.
And the best part is, the classrooms have been converted into overnight rooms. Finally, you can sleep during class without getting in trouble!
An 'under-the-radar' town for beer drinkers, Chico is home to the Sierra Nevada Brewery, which continues to create high-quality craft beers. Started by Ken Grossman in 1979, Sierra Nevada is now the second largest craft brewery in America (Boston Beer Company, maker of Samuel Adams).
Stroll through hop fields growing around the brewery, or enjoy a sample of their beers with a delicious dinner. But Chico isnít just Sierra Nevada; it's also a pub-crawler's delight.
Where to drink in Chico:
Voted the #1 party school by Playboy magazine (and recently dethroned by Arizona State), Chico offers entertainment for all legal-drinking ages. Some of the most popular bars include Madison Bear Garden and Banshee.
And because of the local brewery and student population, beer prices in Chico are practically recession-proof (it's still possible to get pints of any Sierra Nevada beer for $1).
Note: Chico is also home to Nobby's, the best cheeseburger in the world: A bacon cheeseburger with Sierra Nevada's Crystal Wheat will bring tears to your eyes. Seriously.
In a state known for beer (and we're not talking about Coors) Fort Collins stands tall. Home of New Belgium Brewery--famous for their Fat Tire beer label--Fort Collins presents the annual Colorado Brewers' Festival, a beer-making (and drinking) free-for-all in the centre of town.
Breweries In Fort Collins:
New Belgium Brewing Company: Founded in 1991 by Jeff Lebesch, who crafted beer recipes while cycling through Europe. While Fat Tire is their most popular beer, the Sunshine Wheat and Abbey Grand Cru are local favourites.
Odell Brewing Company: In addition to New Belgium, Fort Collins is also home to Odell Brewing Company, which specialises in small batch pale ales, porters and pilsners. This allows for some interesting experiments: double black IPAs and their Bourbon Barrel Stout are personal favourites.
Ask most travellers to name their favourite state for beer, and chances are Texas won't be one of them. But that's beginning to change.
The capital of Texas is also the Live Music Capital of the World, and is home to 200 live music venues within city limits. And what goes better with live music than beer?
Places You Must Visit In/Around Austin:
Shiner (located in Shiner, Texas; population 1,033): Best known for its Bock beer, Shiner holds true to its Czech roots.
Real Ale Brewing Company: Located in Blanco, Texas, Real Ale produces some of the finest pale ales east of the Pacific.
Independence Brewing Company: This brewery was started by Rob and Amy Cartwright in 2004, and has steadily grown in popularity as the premier Austin beer. The brewery is as much a music venue as watering hole; live acts perform regularly.
Garrison Brothers Distillery: The first legal bourbon distillery in Texas. Take a tour ($25 for buses and RVs; $10 for cars/limos; and $2 for Harleys or bikes) and sample the finished bourbon in the tasting room.
The tour is decidedly low-key: as you drive up, there are several rocking chairs and cooler. On top of the cooler is a sign that reads, 'Our tours are at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.. Grab a drink from the cooler, and we'll pick you up then.'
The Ginger Man (BEST brew pub in Boston): located in Austin's trendy Warehouse district, The Ginger Man boasts a selection of more than 75 beers on tap, plus dozens of bottled varieties.
It's also a short walk to Austin's famous Sixth Street, with live music streaming from each bar. So there you have it: the four most beer-friendly cities in America. What would your favourite city be? Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments section below.
