Four NY Startups To Present At DEMO

Next week’s DEMO conference in San Diego will feature four New York-based startups. They include:



Exalead, a search engine that shows thumbnail previews of Web pages in search results. (Update: Based in Paris, with offices in New York. Thanks to commenter Frodo for the tip.)

Phreesia, a company that hopes to replace doctors’ offices’ check-in clipboards with free wireless, touchscreen tablet PCs

SpaceTime, a 3-d search tool

Attendi, whose Web site is blocked off to the public. Any hints?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.