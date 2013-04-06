An NFL Linebacker Says Four Gay Players Are Considering Coming Out Together On The Same Day

Brendon Ayanbadejo playing for the Ravens.

Brendon Ayanbadejo, who was recently cut from the Baltimore Ravens, has been a very outspoken advocate for gay rights.



In an hour long interview with the Baltimore Sun, Ayanbadejo said that several NFL players are going to come out sometime soon. Ayanbadejo told the Sun:

“I think it will happen sooner than you think. We’re in talks with a handful of players who are considering it. There are up to four players being talked to right now and they’re trying to be organised so they can come out on the same day together. It would make a major splash and take the pressure off one guy. It would be a monumental day if a handful or a few guys come out.”

Ayanbadejo went on to say that the NFL wants to be “proactive” about LGBT sensitivity and that vice president of player engagement Troy Vincent wants him to speak with the incoming rookie class.

This would be the first time an active NFL player ever came out publicly, and it would be a great moment for the sport.

