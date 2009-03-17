Four Months After The Election, Portfolio Puts Palin On The Cover

We know magazines are slower than the Web to the story, but wow.



Despite “some staff resistance,” Portolio editor Joanne Lipman decided to put Alaska governor and former VP candidate Sarah Palin on next month’s cover, reports WWD.

The odd timing isn’t a first for Joanne, notes Gawker:

That’s easily Lipman’s worst call since fronting with American Apparel founder Dov Charney in the first Portfolio following the economic meltdown — greeting the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression with a story about a t-shirt vendor.

The Portfolio editor told WWD the story on Palin will focus on “Big Oil, which is especially relevant now given plunging oil prices and increasing questions about Obama’s handling of the economic crisis.”

“We’ve been breathlessly following the saga of Bristol and Levi, too, but alas, you won’t read about that in the pages of Portfolio :).”

Palin did not participate in author Joe McGinniss’s story, so the photos will come from a February 2008 Vogue shoot.

