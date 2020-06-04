Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to face a second-degree murder charge in George Floyd's killing, three others involved to be charged as well

Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

All four Minneapolis officers who had a role in the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day will face criminal charges, according to the Star Tribune.

Derek Chauvin, the arresting officer, has already been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

However, the Star Tribune reported that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to upgrade Chauvin’s charge to second-degree murder.

The three other officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – will be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources told the newspaper.

All four officers involved in the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 will face criminal charges – three for the first time, according to the Star Tribune.

Arresting officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and ordered him to “relax” as the 46-year-old black man repeated, “Please, I can’t breathe.” Chauvin was arrested on May 26 on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Minneapolis Attorney General Keith Ellison now plans to pursue second-degree murder against Chavin, the Star Tribune reported. He is expected to make an announcement later Wednesday.

The three other officers at the scene – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – had so far only lost their jobs, but will now be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources told the Star Tribune. The newspaper cited law enforcement sources familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Criminal defence attorney Earl Grey, who represents Lane, told The Associated Press that the Star Tribune’s report “is accurate” before hanging up the phone.

Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Floyd family, issued a statement on Facebook, calling it a “bittersweet moment.”

“We are deeply gratified that Attorney General Keith Ellison took decisive action in this case, arresting and charging all the officers involved in George Floyd’s death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder,” he wrote.

Crump expressed gratitude that Ellison took this step before Floyd’s memorial services, the first of which is in Minneapolis on Thursday.

“This is a significant step forward on the road to to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest,” he said. “That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time.”

According to Crump, Ellison has been in touch with the Floyd family and told them about Wednesday’s decision. The attorney general also gave them his word that the investigation will continue and his office “will upgrade the charges to first-degree murder if the evidence supports it,” Crump added.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic senator representing Minnesota, called the decision an “important step for justice.” Klobuchar is among the many contenders seeking to be presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Representative Ilhan Omar echoed the sentiment, calling it an “overdue but necessary” step.

Attorney General Ellison is charging ALL officers involved in George Floyd’s killing with aiding and abetting murder, and charging Derek Chauvin with second degree murder. Overdue but necessary justice. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

