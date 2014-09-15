Four Men Armed With Machetes Tried To Rob Weapons From Sydney's Scots College

Scots College/ Google Maps

The Scots College, one of the oldest Presbyterian schools in Australia, has increased its security after four men of Middle Eastern appearance, armed with machetes targeted the school and tried to rob it of its weaponry.

The men threatened a security guard at the school at 1am on Friday but failed to gain access and fled the scene in a car thought to be driven by a woman.

The security guard was not hurt.

Ceremonial drill rifles and target-shooting rifles are used by students at the school in the cadet unit program and sports program.

Fairfax Media reports the police would not confirm if the Middle Eastern Organised Crime squad was involved in the investigation but a spokesperson said the investigation was “in full swing”.

Rose Bay police are investigating the incident.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.