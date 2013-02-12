Four Major Newspapers Used The Same Front Page Photo Of A Person In The Blizzard

Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The photo above of a pedestrian in Boston battling wind and snow from the major winter storm that rolled through the northeast last Friday was taken by Thomas Reuters’ senior photographer Brian Snyder.



Poynter’s Julie Moos has pointed out that the image was featured on the front pages of four major newspapers over the weekend: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The New York Post.

That’s pretty bizarre.

Snyder took the photo in front of Boston’s South Station on Feb. 8.

Go to Poynter for more on the story behind the photo and Snyder’s background.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.