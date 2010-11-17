Senator Chuck Schumer Says Four Loko Is Going To Be Banned By The FDA

Senator Chuck Schumer says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is about to effectively ban Four Loko and similar drinks, according to WSJ.com.



The announcement comes just a day after the State of New York worked out a deal with Four Loko producer Phusion Projects to stop shipping the alcoholic-caffeinated drink to the state.

The FDA is, according to Schumer, is going to rule that caffeine cannot be added to alcoholic drinks.

Four Loko has caused hallucinations in drinkers and been banned in four states.

