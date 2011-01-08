A Company Is Turning Four Loko Into Ethanol That Will Run A Car

Four Loko, the now banned alcoholic beverage that was giving drinkers hallucinations and getting the young into drinking, is now being converted to ethanol.



That’s right, your banned “blackout in a can” will now be powering some energy efficient automobile (when mixed with gasoline), according to the AP.

A company called MXI Environmental Services located in Virginia is about to receive around 400,000 cases of the stuff at one of its facilities. The company will be tasked with turning it into ethanol.

If our photo is correct, MXI Environmental Services is about to be in possession of an estimated 3.2 million cans of Four Loko (party!).

We have no idea how many Four Lokos it takes to turn into a usable amount of ethanol. But we can safely assume that it’s potentially enough to power a car for sometime, or a frat part for a week.

Still, if you’re one of the desperate seeking your Four Loko fix, you may want to head to Abingdon, VA before it’s too late.

Read more at the AP >

