Here are the four kinds of video games where players go pro

I was a junior in high school when Barack Obama was elected president. But there are plenty of things that make me feel old: if we’re being real here, eSports was on that list for a long time.

I had tons of questions. Are “pro gamers” even a thing? Why would anyone get paid to play video games? Wouldn’t watching a match be like being the fifth kid on a four-controller couch?

But, like it or not, the future is coming. Here’s what you need to know to be a part of it.

Multiplayer online battle arenas are the team sports of pro gaming Real-time strategy games that require insane speed and mental effort Blizzard First-person shooters are always on the edge of breaking through Microsoft A screenshot from 'Halo 5: Guardians.' Fighting games have a large, loyal following Capcom A still from 'Street Fighter IV.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.