Four-Foot Crack Found In Washington Monument After Quake

Photo: US Navy

National Park Service officials say the crack in the 91,000 ton Washington Monument caused by Tuesday’s earthquake measures four feet long by one inch wide.Located at the top of the 555-foot structure, the landmark will remain closed until repairs can be completed.



Tourists inside the obelisk during the earthquake told WJLA Washington that chunks of stone and dust rained down on them in the observation desk.

The damage appears to be the most significant yet caused by the tremor — with the buildings in the US Capitol complex suffering only minor damage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.