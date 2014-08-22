4 Firefighters Injured While Helping A School Band Complete The 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

Four firefighters were injured as they tried to help a university band complete the ALS “Ice Bucket Challenge.”

Campbellsville University in Kentucky has confirmed two of the firefighters are in critical condition and one was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Wave3 News in Kentucky reports that “the incident happened around noon EST near Chandler Avenue and Spring Street, right outside the university’s football and baseball facilities,” when firefighters were attempting to douse the Campbellsville University band in ice-cold water.

It is unclear of the details that led to the accident, but it has been said that the truck had made contact with power lines.

The Ice Bucket Challenge was created as a viral way to raise awareness and donations for those suffering with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Power was reported out across a wide portion of the Campbellsville area, but is starting to be restored slowly,” Wave3 reports.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

