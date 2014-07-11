A Bunch Of Australian EY Execs Are Following The Tour De France Around, And Sent Us These Photos

At the finish line. Left to Right: David Clanchy, Paul Mitchell, and Richard Keany. Image: Supplied.

Cycling is big in Australian business. Execs have been taking up the sport because it gets you out of the office, keeps you fit, it’s time-efficient and provides a prime networking opportunity. There’s more on that here.

Four Australian EY bosses are in Europe, following the Tour de France around.

EY global mining and metals advisory leader, Paul Mitchell, dropped Business Insider an email today updating us on what he, EY transaction advisory services partner David Clanchy, advisory partner Richard Keany, and partner Don Manifold have been up to on the cycling trip so far.

Starting in Belgium, the four have made their way up and down the European countryside being guided by two former pro cyclists.

“Our first day we went to the BMC Concept Store in Eke, Belgium to pick up and get fitted for our bikes we will use for the trip. The store doubles as the technical centre for the BMC Pro Team. We then went to Ypres and stayed for the last post which happens every night at the Menin Gate at 8pm,” Mitchell said.

Slippery cobblestone streets. Image: Supplied.

Riding and managing to stay upright over cobblestone streets, the EY execs have had some close calls on the slippery roads.

“The next day we rode the cobbled climbs of the Tour of Flanders, the Kwaremont, Koppenberg and Paterberg and watched the last UK stage in Oudenarde, Belgium,” Mitchell said.

“Yesterday we were out riding on the cobbles and managed not to fall off and get injured like last year’s champion Chris Froome. It was pretty scary though even the normal roads were slippery but on the cobbles [it] was like ice skating. We came back absolutely covered in mud.”

The crowd at the finish line. Image: Supplied.

Watching the race, they managed to secure some seats that were about 100 metres from the finish line on watched the final sprint. Today the group is at the finish line in Reims, a city in the Champagne region of France.

Today they rode from just after the start of the stage for about 35km to the finish line. The tour van took the group to within 100 metres of the stage six finish line.

“As you ride the people along the course cheer and support you particularly on the climbs,” Mitchell said.

They plan to watch the stage seven start in Eperney before heading to Colmar in Alsace for the last three days of their trip.

