The Drone Gift Guide: Four Drones To Help You Start Flying [Up To 55% Off]

This year is going to be dominated by personal drones. Why? Because they’re incredibly fun to fly, and becoming increasingly affordable.

We’re bringing prices down even further — here’s a roundup of deals not to miss. We and our friends at Stack Commerce put together four drones that will make it easy to take to the skies.

Despite weighing just over an ounce, the Extreme Micro Drone 2.0 (46% off) is impressively equipped with gyro-based stabilisation and a camera — in fact, this is the only micro drone in the world with a swivelling lens.

Being so compact means it can fly indoors and out, and it can pull 360º flips. A really nice all-rounder that is forgiving on newbies and ships globally for free.

Get 46% off the Extreme Micro Drone 2.0 ($US74.99 incl. global shipping)

Don’t forget to use the code droneinsider10 for an extra 10% off.

The Code Black (55% off pre-orders) looks like it emerged from the Batcave, and it has the kind of features the Dark Knight would demand. It is a great out-of-the-box flyer, with a HD camera on board, and it is small enough to fly anywhere.

Plus, it can perform the all-important flips. If you order by Dec. 1, the Code Black will ship in time for Christmas, but the price will rise come mid December.

Get 55% off the Limited Edition Code Black drone + HD Camera ($US89 incl. shipping; pre-order)

Don’t forget to use the code droneinsider10 for an extra 10% off.

Panther Spy drone (55% off), which uses its size for durability. The rotors are surrounded by protective foam, but given that it has gyro stabilisation, those guards shouldn’t be needed all that often. It also has a 720p camera, 2.4GHz transmission for good range, and 360º flips in its tricks locker.

Get 55% off the Panther Spy drone with HD camera ($US110 incl. shipping)

Don’t forget to use the code droneinsider10 for an extra 10% off.

There’s a reason why Richard Branson backed the 3DRobotics IRIS+ (3% off) — it is an incredible machine. Along with nice manual controls, this thing has a GPS to pilot itself along any flight paths you designate, and it can even intelligently track objects.

With a GoPro mounting, that means the IRIS+ is ideal for capturing your sporting exploits hands free, and a flight range of 16-22 minutes is unusually long.

Get 3% off the 3DRobotics IRIS+ ($US750 incl. shipping)

Don’t forget to use the code droneinsider10 for an extra 10% off.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.