4 family members died after fermenting grapes with poor ventilation at a family vineyard in Italy

A glass of red wine is pictured in the cellar of Matteo Correggia Winery on September 2, 2021 in Canale d’Alba, Roero countryside, Northwestern Italy. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Four family members died after fermenting grapes with poor ventilation at a family vineyard.

The men were taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in Italy.

Local authorities do not suspect foul play, according to the Daily Beast.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Four Italian men from the same family died after a winemaking accident at their family vineyard in Italy over the weekend, the Daily Beast reported on Monday.

The four men, all between the ages of 40 and 70, were taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the Italian city of Paola when the incident occurred, the report said.

First responders found the men on the floor of a small, poorly ventilated shed, where they were fermenting grapes, the report said. Local prosecutors said fermenting grapes produces high levels of carbon dioxide and the room was not properly ventilated.

According to the report, police believe the family members died trying to save each other. One woman, who was thought to be a daughter-in-law of one of the men, also passed out during rescue efforts but was resuscitated and is now recovering.

Local authorities are looking into the deaths but do not suspect foul play, the report said.