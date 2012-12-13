Four College Football Teams Averaged More Than 100,000 Fans Per Game

Once again, Michigan led the nation in attendance with more than 112,000 fans per game. It was the 15th straight year they have ended the season on top. In all, four schools averaged more than 100,000 fans per game (see chart below). That is one fewer than last year, with Penn State dropping below the 100,000 mark.



Overall, attendance in FBS (Division I) was down, averaging just 45,274 per game. That is the lowest average since 2003. Here are the 21 schools that averaged at least 70,000 fans per game this season…

Data via NCAA.org

