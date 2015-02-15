Four cases of Hepatitis A forces a national recall of 'Nanna's' berries imported from China and Chile

Four people from New South Wales and Victoria have contracted Hepatitis A after eating Nanna’s frozen berries, imported from China and Chile.

The frozen berries brand, which is sold in Woolworths, Coles and IGA, has been forced to recall its entire national range of 1kg packaged products of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries following advice from the Department of Health.

Following the contamination scare, the department has suggested that anyone who bought Nanna’s berries from October 2014 onwards should throw them out and remain vigilant with their health as it can take up 50 days for symptoms to develop.

Victorian packing company Patties Foods says people who have bought the berries are advised not to eat them, and that the fruit can be returned to the place of purchase for a “full cash refund”.

The disease is spread through contact with faecal matter containing the virus and causes abdominal pain, nausea, fever, and yellow skin and eyes.

Concerned consumers can call the company on 1800 650 069.

Read more here.

