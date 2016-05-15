Four Australian banks are having technical problems with their ATM network

Photo; Getty Images.

Four Australian banks Westpac, St George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne are experiencing technical problems which have affected their nationwide ATM network of more than 3,000 ATMs.

Customers began reporting the issue earlier on Sunday saying they were unable to withdraw — even those opting for cardless cash withdrawals.

All four banks have posted the same message on their Facebook: “Our ATM network is experiencing issues, and transactions are being declined. Cash withdrawals using other bank ATMs or EFTPOS are available as usual. We will refund any fees for using other bank ATM’s during this time. Online, mobile and phone banking are also available. Sorry for the inconvenience and we’re working hard to restore services as soon as possible.”

The four banks have since posted an update saying that their ATM services have been restored.

They have said that they will refund customers for any fees incurred for using other banks’ ATMs.

