It's So Cold That Fountains In The South Are Freezing

Winter Storm Gorgon is hitting the US hard, bringing snow and bitter temperatures with it.

While the worst weather is affecting the Midwest and Northeast, the South is experiencing some unusually cold temperatures. too. In fact, fountains all across the region are freezing.

Water freezes at 32 degrees, but temperatures from North Carolina all the way to Florida were reportedly in the teens this morning.

Check out some of the photos:

Today: Frozen fountain in Marion Square. By staff photographer Leroy Burnell. #chswx pic.twitter.com/RE3OyDXle2

— Charleston photos (@charlestonphoto) January 8, 2015

FROZEN FOUNTAIN so… We know it’s at least 32 degrees. My temp gauge says 14! How about you?! pic.twitter.com/y0X3KnhNt8

— Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 8, 2015

WOW! Look at this frozen fountain in Atlanta — Watch Ch. 2 for Severe Weather Team 2 Coverage of the dangerous cold. pic.twitter.com/mQa24KXF4q

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 8, 2015

Last year, due to the infamous “polar vortex,” the same phenomena occurred in early January.

