It's So Cold That Fountains In The South Are Freezing

Christina Sterbenz

Winter Storm Gorgon is hitting the US hard, bringing snow and bitter temperatures with it. 

While the worst weather is affecting the Midwest and Northeast, the South is experiencing some unusually cold temperatures. too. In fact, fountains all across the region are freezing.

Water freezes at 32 degrees, but temperatures from North Carolina all the way to Florida were reportedly in the teens this morning. 

Check out some of the photos:

Last year, due to the infamous “polar vortex,” the same phenomena occurred in early January. 

