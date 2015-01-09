It's So Cold That Fountains In The South Are Freezing

Winter Storm Gorgon is hitting the US hard, bringing snow and bitter temperatures with it.
While the worst weather is affecting the Midwest and Northeast, the South is experiencing some unusually cold temperatures. too. In fact, fountains all across the region are freezing.
Water freezes at 32 degrees, but temperatures from North Carolina all the way to Florida were reportedly in the teens this morning.
Check out some of the photos:
The frozen fountain, E. Innes and Depot St, Salisbury, NC. @downtownsalisnc #coldweather pic.twitter.com/YDxk2rko7Z
— David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) January 8, 2015
Today: Frozen fountain in Marion Square. By staff photographer Leroy Burnell. #chswx pic.twitter.com/RE3OyDXle2
— Charleston photos (@charlestonphoto) January 8, 2015
FROZEN FOUNTAIN so… We know it’s at least 32 degrees. My temp gauge says 14! How about you?! pic.twitter.com/y0X3KnhNt8
— Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 8, 2015
#JacksonFreeze : The @Jackson_Zoo has ice in the flamingo pond @16WAPTNews @ABC pic.twitter.com/F0i9lAHn58
— TAMMY ESTWICK (@ESTWICKwapt) January 8, 2015
WOW! Look at this frozen fountain in Atlanta — Watch Ch. 2 for Severe Weather Team 2 Coverage of the dangerous cold. pic.twitter.com/mQa24KXF4q
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 8, 2015
Last year, due to the infamous “polar vortex,” the same phenomena occurred in early January.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.