It's So Cold In The South That Fountains Are Freezing

Record low temperatures are sweeping the U.S. as the result of a “polar vortex,” and the South is getting hit with unusually cold weather.

People from North Carolina to Florida have been tweeting pictures of fountains that froze over after the dramatic drop in temperature.

Temperatures plunged to 8 degrees in Atlanta on Tuesday morning, and most parts of the South are below freezing.

Check out some of the photos:











