What To Get Your Techie Friend For Christmas

Photo: Founderscard

If you want to really wow a budding entrepreneur friend or family member this holiday, consider Founderscard.Think of it as a club for people with an entrepreneurial spirit. It’s a way to meet like-minded people, trade ideas, and collaborate.



In practical terms, this means you pay an annual membership fee to get ritzy discounts on hotels, elite status on certain airlines, and invitations to exclusive parties around the world.

It costs $495 per year, or $295 if invited by an existing member.

Check out Founderscard here >

