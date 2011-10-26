This Startup Embraces The Idea That Everyone Fails

[email protected] began with one simple principle: mistakes are inevitable. Nobody emerges with the perfect idea and executes flawlessly — not even Steve Jobs.



The purpose of our community is to strip away that myth, to share candid stories about mistakes made and lessons learned so that future generations of aspiring entrepreneurs are better prepared when that deal falls through, the financing doesn’t close, and your CTO quits…

This post originally appeared on [email protected].

