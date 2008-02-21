Founders Club: Good Evening America

Your editor went to the Founders Club bash in the ABC studios in Times Square last night, but still reeling from his 430am Yahoo TechTicker wake-up call, then immediately collapsed. Fortunately, CNET’s Caroline McCarthy was there to pick up the slack.



NEW YORK–A year ago, a handful of local entrepreneurs got together and threw a party called The Founders Club. It took over a private residence, albeit a very upscale one, in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood, and was essentially a low-buzz gathering of Gotham tech enthusiasts who wanted to schmooze.

Bar. Elevator. Awesomeness.

(Credit: Caroline McCarthy/CNET News.com)My, how times have changed. Wednesday night marked the sixth occurrence of the semi-sporadic Founders Club parties, and the organisers (most prominently Blip.tv co-founder Dina Kaplan, Paltalk creator Joel Smernoff, and event planner Celia Chen of Notes on a Party) had stepped it up a few notches. This time around, it was held in ABC’s Good Morning America studios in Times Square–and there was a bar in the elevator….

