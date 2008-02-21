Founders Club: Good Evening America

Caroline McCarthy

Your editor went to the Founders Club bash in the ABC studios in Times Square last night, but still reeling from his 430am Yahoo TechTicker wake-up call, then immediately collapsed. Fortunately, CNET’s Caroline McCarthy was there to pick up the slack.

NEW YORK–A year ago, a handful of local entrepreneurs got together and threw a party called The Founders Club. It took over a private residence, albeit a very upscale one, in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood, and was essentially a low-buzz gathering of Gotham tech enthusiasts who wanted to schmooze.

Bar. Elevator. Awesomeness.

(Credit: Caroline McCarthy/CNET News.com)My, how times have changed. Wednesday night marked the sixth occurrence of the semi-sporadic Founders Club parties, and the organisers (most prominently Blip.tv co-founder Dina Kaplan, Paltalk creator Joel Smernoff, and event planner Celia Chen of Notes on a Party) had stepped it up a few notches. This time around, it was held in ABC’s Good Morning America studios in Times Square–and there was a bar in the elevator….

