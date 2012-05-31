Founder Of TMZ Dead At 58

Photo: Screenshot / Youtube

Jim Paratore—the founder of TMZ—passed away on Tuesday after experiencing a massive heart attack during a biking trip in France.He was one of the key developers behind the creation of TMZ back in 2006 and was responsible for turning the digital business into a successful television show. He also was the driving force behind Ellen Degeneres‘ hit show “Ellen,” as well as countless others, including “The Bachelor,” “Extra,” and “Rosie.”



He was known to his colleagues as a triple threat—”an amazingly creative guy who never let convention get in the way of a good idea.”

Jim was only 58. He is survived by his wife, Jill Wickert, and daughter, Martinique Paratore.

